Michael B Jordan to direct ‘Creed 4’, pre-production to likely begin in a year

Los Angeles, Nov 19 Hollywood star Michael B. Jordan is set to direct the upcoming fourth installment of ‘Creed’, confirms franchise producer Irwin Winkler.

Jordan made his directorial debut with 'Creed 3', in which he also starred as heavyweight champ Adonis Creed from the 'Rocky' spin-off film series.

The third installment, which premiered in theaters in March of this year, clobbered the box-office with its $58 million debut weekend, a record-setting sum for the boxing franchise, reports Variety.

Jordan first appeared as Adonis in 2015’s 'Creed', followed by the 2018 sequel and 2023 threequel. Sylvester Stallone reprised his role as Rocky Balboa in the first two 'Creed' installments, becoming a mentor to Adonis, the son of his former rival Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers). 'Creed 3' is the first entry in the long-running series without Stallone.

Back in March, it was reported that Jordan and Amazon were in talks for a film and TV universe expanding the 'Creed' boxing world. While details remained limited regarding what projects were being discussed, sources said that conversations were underway to explore the possibilities for capitalising on the MGM film franchise’s success on Prime Video, following Amazon’s acquisition of MGM.

Deadline posted a video on the news about Creed 4 by the producer, who was heard saying: “We’re planning to do ‘Creed 4’ right now — it’s in the works — and we think we have a really good story, a really good plot.”

Winkler added that the plans were delayed “because of strike, like everybody else” but “probably a year from now we’re going for pre-production.”

