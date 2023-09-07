Minister of Economy of United Mexican States Raquel Buenrostro Sánchez arrives in New Delhi for G20 Summit

New Delhi [India], September 7 : Minister of Economy of the United Mexican States, Raquel Buenrostro Sánchez, on Thursday arrived in New Delhi to attend the G20 Summit, set to be held on September 9-10.

India is all set to host the G20 Summit scheduled to be held in New Delhi. India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country. This is the first time that the G20 Summit is taking place under India’s presidency.

The Group of Twenty (G20) is the premier forum for international economic cooperation. It plays an important role in shaping and strengthening global architecture and governance on all major international economic issues. India assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1 last year.

The G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, and the United States along with the European Union. Currently, G20 members account for more than 80 per of the world's GDP, 75 per cent of global trade, and 60 per cent of the global population.

The G20 Summit is scheduled to take place in Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on September 9-10. The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.

A G20 Leaders’ Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the New Delhi Summit, stating Leaders’ commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings.

India and Mexico have maintained friendly and cordial relations characterized by mutual understanding and growing bilateral trade. Despite being geographically distant, they share striking similarities and commonalities regarding geography, history, culture, and civilization.

Both countries are large emerging economies with similar socio-economic development priorities and constraints. They have democratic, secular, and pluralistic systems and convergent worldviews. India and Mexico are at comparable economic and technological development levels.

In recent times, Mexico-India Relations have moved forward rapidly, thanks to India's aggressive and proactive Foreign Policy. This has resulted in both countries signing various bilateral agreements and MoUs, further strengthening their partnership.

In the 6th round of bilateral foreign office consultations in Mexico City in June 2022, India’s ISRO and Mexico’s AEM signed a specific agreement on cooperation in space.

The agreement focused on- crop monitoring, drought assessment, and capacity building.

An MoU on space cooperation for peaceful purposes was signed in 2014.

The Mexican foreign minister visited India in March 2022, and during the visit, he described India as one of the most important countries in world geopolitics.

According to him, healthcare, agro-food, and aerospace are the key focus areas of cooperation. Mexico wants to partner with India and take advantage of India’s technological advancement in these sectors.

He also announced the opening of the Mexican consulate in Mumbai on 1st April.

Earlier in March, a Mexican parliamentary delegation led by Salvador Caro Cabrera, President of the India-Mexico Parliamentary Friendship Group, called on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in Parliament House.

Referring to the inauguration of the India-Mexico Friendship Garden in Mexico during his visit last year, Birla wished for closer India-Mexico parliamentary relations. Speaking about the shared historical, cultural, and civilizational affinities between the two nations, Birla said that India and Mexico believe in democratic values, which have continually strengthened their ties.

Om Birla suggested that both Parliaments must continue to share the best practices and experiences with each other. He expressed hope that such interactions would continue to take place between the two countries in order to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

On trade and economic relations between India and Mexico, Birla said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the President of Mexico have undertaken economic reforms, which have increased investment opportunities in both countries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor