Ministry of External Affairs officials participate in Swachhata Hi Seva campaign 

New Delhi [India], October 1 : As part of Swachhata Hi Seva Shramdaan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) organised a cleanliness drive at four of its complexes. The events witnessed the enthusiastic participation of MEA officials and their family members, Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Sunday.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Arindam Bagchi stated, "#TeamMEA joins hands for Swachhata Hi Seva Shramdaan! MEA organised cleanliness drive at four of its complexes - South Block, Chanakyapuri Residential Complex, Akbar Bhawan and Dwarka Housing Complex. The events saw enthusiastic participation of MEA Officers & their family members."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also participated in the Swach Bharat campaign. He met social media sensation Ankit Baiyanpuriya, who had started a 75-day hard challenge to imbibe the culture of fitness among the youth. The video showed them both discussing fitness and cleanliness as they participated in the Swachh Bharat initiative.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, PM Modi stated, "Today, as the nation focuses on Swachhata, Ankit Baiyanpuriya and I did the same! Beyond just cleanliness, we blended fitness and well-being also into the mix. It is all about that Swachh and Swasth Bharat vibe!"

On Friday, PM Modi called upon people across the country to take part in a cleanliness drive on October 1 beginning at 10 am and said that Swachh Bharat is a shared responsibility, and every effort counts.

"1st October at 10 AM, we come together for a pivotal cleanliness initiative. A Swachh Bharat is a shared responsibility, and every effort counts. Join this noble endeavour to usher in a cleaner future," PM Modi posted on X (Formerly Twitter).

Earlier during his 105th episode of Mann ki Baat, PM Modi said, "A big event on cleanliness is going to be organised on October 1 that is on Sunday at 10 am. You too should take out time and help in this campaign related to cleanliness. You can also join this cleanliness campaign in your street, or neighbourhood or at a park, river, lake or any other public place."

'Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath' Campaign is a mega cleanliness drive to mark the celebration of Gandhi Jayanti. This initiative is a run-up to the ‘Swachhata Pakhwada- Swachhata Hi Seva’ 2023 campaign. This follows PM Modi's appeal for one hour of 'Shramdaan for swachhata' at 10 am on 1st October by all citizens.

The Swachh Bharat Mission was launched on October 2, 2014, with an aim to make the country open defecation-free and also universal sanitation coverage. Exhorting the people across the country to get involved in the cleanliness campaign, PM Modi said taking the campaign forward would be a giant step towards fulfilling Mahatma Gandhi's dream of a clean India.

