Missing Titanic sub search continues as oxygen runs out

Search and rescue efforts continue to find the missing submersible Titan, with time running out before the emergency oxygen supply for the five people on board gets exhausted. The submersible, which began its descent at 8:15am ET (7:15pm IST) on Sunday and was due to resurface 7 hours later, has a capacity to hold up to 96 hours of emergency air. This, therefore, means that the emergency supply will likely run out on Thursday morning (evening in India).The tourist vehicle lost communication with its mothership in less than 2 hours of its trip to survey the remains of the Titanic, which sunk in April 1912, and is more than two miles (nearly 4 kilometers) below the surface of the North Atlantic.

Submarine Titan, which began its journey to the Titanic wreck site, situated at a depth of 12,500 feet in the Atlantic Ocean, lost contact after nearly two hours on Sunday. The submarine is equipped with a four-day emergency oxygen support. Meanwhile, rescuers on Wednesday (local time) rushed more ships and vessels to the area,where Titan disappeared, hoping underwater sounds they detected for a second straight day might help narrow their search in an increasingly urgent mission.Crew members were scouring an area of around 26,000 square kilometers in waters four kilometres deep, said Captain Jamie Frederick of the First Coast Guard District.