Mohammed bin Rashid approves new master plan for Expo City

Dubai [UAE], October 4 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today approved a new master plan for Expo City Dubai in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

The new plan outlines Expo City Dubai's role in spearheading Dubai's future development and enhancing the emirate's global stature. The site of the historic 2020 World Expo and COP28, Expo City Dubai will serve as a key driver of the emirate's progress in various sectors.

Expo City Dubai's expansion plans firmly establish it as the lynchpin of Dubai's growth, offering significant investment opportunities for future-focused entities. Its proximity to Al Maktoum International Airport, Jebel Ali Port and Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC), positions it as a vital enabler of Dubai's growth aspirations in critical sectors including trade and logistics, technology and innovation, tourism, business and events.

The plans play a crucial role in achieving the goals of the 2040 Dubai Urban Master Plan, in which Expo City is named as one of five key urban centres, as well as the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 which seeks to double the size of the emirate's economy by 2033. One of the catalysts of this growth is the accelerated development of the Dubai South area, as the emirate continues to position itself as a leading global hub for trade, investment, business and tourism.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said, "A decade ago, we paved the way for a new city to rise within Dubai - one that would host the world, drive innovation and sustainability, and propel the UAE into a new era of prosperity. Together, as a community, we have been on a remarkable journey, and today we reveal a new chapter in our long-term vision to advance our ambitions.

"The new master plan establishes Expo City Dubai as a hub for pioneers, entrepreneurs and investors, a magnet for innovators, educators and students, and a vibrant, nurturing community for residents and visitors. A new global centre at the heart of our city's growth corridor, Expo City Dubai embodies our vision for the future. It is committed to sustainable development, enhancing quality of life for all and creating an environment where businesses thrive, while honouring our rich heritage and embracing the unlimited opportunities ahead," he added.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, said, "Expo City Dubai embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to build a future-ready city that drives sustainability, anticipates opportunities, and constantly raises the quality of life of everyone who calls Dubai home. The new master plan for Expo City Dubai positions it as a blueprint for the cities of tomorrow and plays a crucial role in achieving the ambitious goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. Dubai never ceases to evolve, launching major projects and unique initiatives that consolidate its status as a leader across sectors. As Dubai continues to transform, we remain committed to fostering innovation and empowering talent, ensuring our city leads by example in shaping a prosperous, sustainable future."

Spanning 3.5 sq km, Expo City Dubai will be home to more than 35,000 residents and 40,000 professionals as it develops into a global centre for businesses, investors, homeowners and visitors who share its vision of a brighter, more connected and sustainable future.

The master plan includes the new global headquarters for DP World - a leading enabler of international trade and one of the UAE's flagship organisations - and features DEC, a powerhouse of Dubai's economic growth and one of the key entry points to the city. DEC recently announced plans to increase the size of its current venue.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, said, "Already a global powerhouse for tourism, trade and investment, Dubai's future growth will be increasingly focused in the south of the city, a development that reflects the long-term vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

"With the announcement of its new master plan, Expo City will become the new cornerstone of this growth, providing an exceptional home and offering unrivalled opportunities for the businesses, investors, people and events ready to take advantage of its world-class connectivity.

"The positive impacts will be felt far and wide, with the city supporting the development of Dubai Exhibition Centre, Al Maktoum International Airport and Jebel Ali Port - key drivers of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33."

The event held to approve the new master plan was attended by Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council; Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; directors general of Dubai government departments; and senior officials.

Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and CEO of Expo City Dubai Authority, said, "The new master plan signals a defining milestone for Expo City Dubai. We are witnessing the transformation of Expo City into the new, vibrant centre of Dubai, a destination that welcomes all those who believe in our mission to create a better future for humanity and the planet.

"We extend our gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his leadership and enduring trust, guiding us throughout this journey. As we look to the future, we will leverage our strengths as a proven global hub, committed to collaboration to maximise our social, environmental and economic impact, contributing to Dubai's continued growth and prosperity."

Mattar Al Tayer, Commissioner-General for the Infrastructure, Urban Planning, and Well-Being Pillar, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), stated, "Expo City is one of Dubai's key centres of urban development, distinguished by its advanced infrastructure, including a world-class roads network and public transport system. The approval of the new master plan by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is an important milestone for Expo City Dubai and follows the successful hosting of two global events - Expo 2020 Dubai and COP28. The new master plan will further enhance Expo City's role as one of the five urban centres on the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, accelerating growth and development in the emirate, in particular in its role as a global gateway for exhibitions and events.

"Expo City is distinguished by its world-class infrastructure, including road networks and public transportation systems. RTA has implemented several key projects to serve the city, including the 15-km Route 2020 of the Dubai Metro, connecting seven stations, an extensive road network spanning 138 lane-kilometres, and nine flyovers. The city is also served by bus routes and taxi services, all connected to the Enterprise Command and Control Centreone of the largest and most sophisticated control centres globally. Additionally, it is linked to the Dubai Intelligent Traffic Systems Centre, one of the highly advanced traffic control centres in the world, utilising smart technologies and artificial intelligence to manage traffic flow."

Al Tayer further noted that this advanced infrastructure had considerably significantly facilitated the smooth and safe movement of residents and visitors across Dubai to Expo 2020, ensuring seamless mobility through the metro, buses, taxis, and road networks.

Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), and Director-General of Dubai World Trade Centre Authority, said, "Under the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and aligned with the ambitious goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, the expansion of the Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City Dubai marks a pivotal moment for the global MICE sector. By 2033, this expansion is set to triple the sector's economic contribution, further solidifying Dubai's status as a leading international hub for business and innovation. With DEC set to become the largest indoor exhibitions venue in the region, our strategic collaboration with Expo City Dubai underlines our commitment to transforming it into a vibrant economic hub, driven by global exhibitions and events."

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, DP World Group Chairman and CEO, said, "The approval of the new master plan further validates DP World's decision to relocate its global headquarters to Expo City Dubai - a prime location next to Dubai's Logistics Corridor, linking all the major shipping lines of the world that call on Jebel Ali Port with Al Maktoum International Airport.

"This corridor will reduce sea-air transfer time to less than one hour and is a game-changer for our business as a global trade enabler and that of our clients, particularly those looking to use Dubai as a gateway to some of the world's fastest-growing markets. We are proud to be part of this exciting new chapter as we look to contribute to Dubai's growth and prosperity and boost trade flows across the region and beyond."

Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, said: "Expo City Dubai's new master plan builds on the expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport to provide a significant strategic advantage for businesses in Dubai South, offering unparalleled convenience and enhancing their ability to operate on a global scale.

"These ambitious projects will advance economic progress as set out in the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, positioning Dubai as a leader in key sectors including trade and logistics, events and tourism."

The plan shows five districts designed as an efficient grid system featuring a smart transportation system and a network of green and blue spaces, maintaining the fabric and spirit of the spectacular built environment that hosted 24 million visitors for Expo 2020 Dubai.

Located to the north of the city, Expo Hills will offer a low-density residential community, while Expo Fields to the south will serve as a model for healthy living, with a school, sports fields and open performance areas. Expo Business will provide a campus-like environment for the most innovative and entrepreneurial businesses that share Expo City's commitment to sustainability and human progress, including the Emirates Group's Ebdaa aviation innovation hub.

The urban-dense Expo Downtown, anchored by DEC, will extend from the metro station to the eastern edge of the site and include the iconic Al Wasl dome, as well as the new floating Terra Gardens, and Terra Tower - a mixed-use high-end hospitality and office tower, which will be the tallest on site. Linking Expo City to Expo Valley - where construction is already underway - the Expo Forest will offer social amenities, educational spaces and recreation areas embedded in a natural environment and inspired by the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

Designed for resilience and balancing human needs, environmental stewardship and societal advancement, the plan will follow a gradual phased development that will adapt to the evolving needs of the future. Key performance indicators relating to areas including biodiversity, economic growth, energy use and wellness will enable Expo City to set new benchmarks in sustainable urban excellence while also remaining on track to achieve Net Zero by 2050 targets. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor