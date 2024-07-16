Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on the new Board of Dubai Sports Council

Dubai [UAE], July 16 (ANI/WAM): In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, issued Decree No. (43) of 2024 on the new Board of Directors of the Dubai Sports Council, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

According to the Decree, Khalfan Belhoul serves as Vice Chairman. Other members of the Board include Ali Mohamed Al Mutawa; Ahmed Zainal Al Khaja; Sayed Ismail Sayed Al Hashemi; Dr. Abdullah Mohamed Al Karam; Safia Mukhtar Al Sayegh; Majid Abdullah Al Osaimi; and Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council.

The new Decree annuls Decree No. (13) of 2022 and Decree No. (31) of 2022, relating to the Board of Directors of the Dubai Sports Council.

Decree No. (43) of 2024 is effective from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette. (ANI/WAM)

