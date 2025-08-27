MoS Margherita, Indonesia's Human Rights Minister Pigai discuss bilateral ties

New Delhi, Aug 27 Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita held a meeting with Indonesia's Minister of Human Rights Natalius Pigai in New Delhi on Wednesday. The two leaders discussed bilateral ties between India and Indonesia under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Margherita stated that he and Natalius Pigai discussed avenues to enhance cooperation on human rights, justice, bilateral consular matters and people-centric governance.

In a statement shared on X, Margherita stated, "Pleased to meet Indonesia's Minister of Human Rights H.E. Mr. Natalius Pigai. Discussed our strong bilateral ties under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership as well as avenues to enhance cooperation on human rights, justice, bilateral consular matters, and people-centric governance. India and Indonesia remain steadfast partners with shared democratic values."

Earlier in May, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met Indonesia's Minister of Culture, Fadli Zon, on the sidelines of the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025. EAM Jaishankar called creative industry and cultural exchanges major component of India-Indonesia partnership.

"Pleased to meet Minister of Culture Fadli Zon of Indonesia this evening in Mumbai on the sidelines of WAVES 2025. Creative industry and cultural exchanges are a major component of India-Indonesia partnership. Appreciate the sympathy and support on the Pahalgam terrorist attack," Jaishankar posted on X.

In January, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto was on a four-day State visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Minister Modi during which he was also the Chief Guest for India's 76th Republic Day celebrations. This was President Subianto Prabowo's first State Visit to India and and coincided with the 75th Anniversary of India-Indonesia diplomatic relations. He was accompanied by a high-level delegation including several ministers as well as senior officials of the Indonesian government and a business delegation.

Following the meeting between PM Modi and President Subianto, several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were exchanged covering areas such as health cooperation, digital infrastructure, and defence collaboration. The significant agreements included maritime safety and security, aimed at bolstering crime prevention, search and rescue, and capacity building. Additionally, the partnership in energy, critical minerals, science, technology, and space was further strengthened.

