MoS Margherita visits Mexico to attend new President's swearing-in

Mexico City [Mexico], October 4 : Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita successfully concluded his visit to Mexico which lasted from September 30 to October 2. His visit marked the Government of India's participation in the swearing-in ceremony of President, Claudia Sheinbaum.

Sheinbaum was elected as the first woman President of Mexico. Minister Margherita conveyed warm greetings on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all of the Indian citizens on her appointment.

On the eve of the swearing-in ceremony, MoS Margherita had a fruitful interaction with prominent Mexican parliamentarians, political and business leaders. Among the dignitaries present were Marcela Guerra, former President of the Chamber of Deputies, Alejandro Murat Hinojosa, Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Senate; and Senator Cynthia Lopez, besides members of the diplomatic corps.

During his address to the dignitaries, MoS Margherita highlighted the deep cultural and historical connection between India and Mexico and emphasized the growing collaboration in new areas, including science, technology and innovation.

A cultural event was hosted that celebrated the connection between India and Mexico with a mix of Indian and Mexican dance forms, including Bihu from Assam. MoS Margherita commended the Indian diaspora for their significant achievements and emphasized their role in contributing to India's growth story.

To symbolize India's commitment to sustainability and environmental protection, MoS Margherita planted a sapling under the Plant 4 Mother- 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign at the Embassy premises.

MoS Margherita participated in the Gandhi Jayanti celebration on October 2 and paid homage to the Gandhi statue in the presence of members of the Indian diaspora and followers of Mahatma Gandhi from Mexico. In a symbolic gesture, he also led the 'Swachhata Abhiyan' by undertaking the cleaning of the surrounding area marking ten years of the launch of 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan'.

Mexico is a G20 member and an important partner of India from the Latin American region. Mexico is a crucial partner of the Global South. The visit of MoS Margherita highlighted the importance that India attaches to Mexico and our efforts to strengthen the relations.

