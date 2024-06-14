Moscow reports major Ukrainian drone attack on border regions

Moscow, June 14 (IANS/DPA) Ukraine carried out a major attack consisting of more than 80 drones on Russian border regions in the early hours of Friday, the Russian Ministry of Defence reported.

It said that 70 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were intercepted over the Rostov region alone.

The Belgorod, Volgograd, Voronezh and Kursk regions, as well as the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, which Russia annexed in violation of international law in 2014, were also affected.

The information could not be independently verified.

The governor of the Rostov region, Vasily Golubev, reported power outages in several villages.

According to initial findings, there were no deaths or injuries.

In the Voronezh region, falling debris caused minor damage to an oil depot, authorities said. However, no people were injured there either.

Russia invaded Ukraine at the end of February 2022 and has been waging a large-scale war of aggression against the neighbouring country ever since. Ukraine has been defending itself with Western support.

