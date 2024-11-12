Mossad warns Israelis in Thailand to increase vigilance, avoid mass gatherings

Jerusalem, Nov 12 Israeli intelligence and security agencies on Tuesday called on the country's citizens staying or visiting Thailand to increase vigilance and pay attention to updates following "recent information" and in light of the growing fear of harm to Israelis and Jews throughout Thailand.

"For the past several months, a number of events have been taking place in the Thai arena, which the Israeli security forces, in partnership with the security forces in Thailand, are working to foil," revealed a statement issued by the Israeli Prime Minister's Office on behalf of the Intelligence and Special Task Force Mossad and the National Security Headquarters.

While it did not change the level of the travel warning for Thailand, the Israeli agencies urged for sharpening vigilance in Thailand and issued several guidelines, including avoiding attendance at events with many participants identified with Israel, with an emphasis on those that are announced in advance or places of recreation and gathering identified with Israel.

Insisting that these guidelines are valid for the entire country, without focusing on a specific area in Thailand, it also advised Israeli citizens to avoid updating location details and travel plans on social networks.

"It should be emphasised that, since the events of October 7 and the Iron Swords War, the efforts of Iran and its proxies to attack Israeli and Jewish targets around the world have been expanded. The Mossad and the Israeli security forces continue to work with their partners in the world to maintain the safety of Israelis and Jews," the statement added.

On Monday, Israel's National Security Council, in a message to the public, alerted its citizens abroad to be aware of "intentions of pro-Palestinian/terrorism supporters" to carry out violent attacks against Israelis, under the pretense of demonstrations and protests.

The advisory was issued after a pro-Palestinian mob attacked, in what the Israeli agencies said appeared like a coordinated attack, hundreds of Israelis who were in Amsterdam for a soccer match of an Israeli team on the night of November 7 and 8.

Several Israelis were injured in the attacks.

"In the past few days, there have been calls among pro-Palestinian/terrorist-supporter groups to harm Israelis and Jews, under the pretense of demonstrations and protests, taking advantage of mass gatherings (sports and cultural events) to maximize the damage and the media coverage. In addition, preparations to harm Israelis have been identified in several European cities, including Brussels (Belgium), major cities in the UK, Amsterdam (Netherlands), and Paris (France – around the upcoming match of the Israeli team on November 14)," the National Security Council stated.

"Given the dynamics of these incidents: independent parties who group online, their broad presence in various countries around the world, actual attempts to hold demonstrations and protests (some of them violent), and concerns that supporters of terrorism/lone wolf attackers will try to blend into these riots with the goal of carrying out an attack," it added.

