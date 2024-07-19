Most charming person, very open minded guy: Republican Senator Marco Rubio praises Donald Trump

Milkauwee [US], July 19 : The Republican Senator from Florida, Marco Rubio, has praised former US President Donald Trump as the "most charming and open-minded guy" who loves America.

Speaking to reporters, Rubio said that all of those people who now talk bad about Trump used to hang out with him, and some of them even attended his wedding.

Asked about Donald Trump, who was sitting next to him, Rubio responded, "Honestly, he (Trump) is one of the most charming people you would want to hang out with. If it weren't for politics, everyone would... I used to hang out with him, some of them went to his wedding, and all of a sudden, he got into politics, now they say nasty things about him. But he is an incredibly charming person and frankly very open minded guy." He loves to learn by talking to people.

The Florida senator said Trump loves America. "No one should have doubt about that. And I think that's why a lot of people support him (Trump) because they know he loves America."

He made the remarks as he attended the Republican National Committee. The four-day-long conference included high-profile speakers, as well as primetime speech from the presidential candidate Trump. Monday's theme was "Make America wealthy again", Tuesday's was "Make America safe again", Wednesday's was "Make America strong again", and Thursday's is "Make America great once again."

He said that Trump is accused of being a threat to democracy, and called all the ideas of US President Joe Biden "terrible." He said that Biden's weakness has made America vulnerable.

Rubio said, "I mean, he's the one that's been accused of being ..., Mussolini, threat to authoritarian and he's going to end democracy in America. So I think it's perfectly legitimate to say the ideas of Joe Biden are terrible. Joe Biden's weakness has made America vulnerable."

He expressed hope that parties will continue to fight and be vibrant about democracies.

He said, "But I hope we continue to fight and be vibrant about the differences.But I don't recall anybody on my side ever saying, and by the way, you know, Chuck Schumer is, Joe Biden is a monster that perhaps should be eliminated as a person. Nobody should crossing that line, I never heard it. He never said it. But in the end, I think it's a good opportunity for us to refocus what politics should be about and that is our people, and their hopes and dreams."

He said that Donald Trump had the ability to live an excellent life. However, he entered into politics as he loved America. He noted that people support him as they know that Trump loves America.

Asked about the nature of the campaign after the assassination attempt on Trump in Pennsylvania on Saturday, he responded, "Well, we will find out, its so unpredictable, politics has become so dynamic. But I do think one of the things, what it reminded me of, this is a guy that doesn't need to be in politics. He really doesn't. Donald Trump had the ability to be living an excellent life, play golf every day, enjoy the money he's made, still be the celebrity, still go to UFC fights, loved. He had everything gone for him."

"To be honest, I've asked him two or four times. I don't know why in the hell you entered politics. It's been nothing but that difficult for him and for his family, everybody around him. And to go through what he went through the other day. To stand up and not run and make sure that before they took him off the stage, knowing the chaotic and dangerous situation. He wanted the people of the world...and the...he made all those hours to know that he was okay and the fight goes on. I think this reminds this is a guy...he is doing because he loves our country... He loves America, no one should have doubt about that. And I think that's why a lot of people of support him because they know he loves America," he added.

Trump was on stage at a campaign rally on Saturday when gunshots rang out and Secret Service agents stormed the stage. Hours after the shooting, Trump said that the bullet pierced the upper part of his right ear.

One of the rally attendees was killed, while two more were critically injured in the shooting. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) identified the shooter as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. The shooter was killed by the Secret Service agents.

