MoU with Nepal on public sector audit "adds yet another dimension to our multi-faceted relationship": India

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 2 : India has hailed the MoU signed between New Delhi and Kathmandu in the field of public sector audit and said that it adds another dimension to the multi-faceted relationship between the two nations.

During his visit on Thursday, Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) Girish C Murmu met with PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Nepal's finance minister Barshaman Pun and Auditor General of Nepal, said the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.

In a post on X, Indian Embassy in Kathmandu said, "CAG Sh. Girish Chandra Murmu called on Rt. Hon'ble PM of Nepal @cmprachanda today and briefed him regarding the ongoing cooperation between the Supreme Audit Institutions of India & Nepal and the MoU signed in the field of public sector audit."

CAG Murmu on Thursday also called on Finance Minister of Nepal- Barshaman Pun at the ministry.

"Close partnership between the Supreme Audit Institutions of India and Nepal adds yet another dimension to our multi-faceted relationship," the embassy stated.

In another post on X, the Embassy mentions that Murmu met Auditor General of Nepal Toyama Raya during his Nepal visit and also signed MoUs which will promote capacity-building efforts and focus on improvement in methodologies in the field of Public Sector Audit

"CAG India Sh. Girish Chandra Murmu, who is on an official visit to Nepal, met Auditor General of Nepal H.E. Mr. Toyama Raya and signed an MoU today on cooperation in the field of public sector audit. The MoU will promote capacity building efforts and focus on improvement in methodologies in the field of Public Sector Audit," the embassy stated.

