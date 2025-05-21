MQM chief Altaf Hussain condemns 'Inhumane' drone strike in North Waziristan

London [UK], May 21 : The founder and leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Altaf Hussain, has strongly denounced a drone strike that struck a civilian home in the village of Harmuz, Tehsil Mir Ali, North Waziristan, leading to the deaths of a woman and four innocent children.

Altaf Hussain described the event as "horrific" and "inhumane," labelling it a serious breach of human rights that has "disturbed the conscience of every fair and peace-loving person." He questioned the legitimacy and morality of such operations, arguing that even if the intended target was a suspected terrorist, attacking a civilian residence within the nation's borders is indefensible.

"Even if we hypothetically assume that a family member had links to a militant group, how is it possible that alleged terrorists survive, while innocent Pashtun children are killed?" Altaf Hussain inquired. "Were those children who lost their lives terrorists? What was their wrongdoing?" he persisted.

The MQM founder condemned the strike as a "savage and brutal" act, cautioning that such measures might invoke divine retribution and lead to long-lasting consequences throughout the country. He criticised the excessive use of force in a civilian area, asserting that such violence only exacerbates the marginalisation and suffering of already vulnerable communities.

Showing solidarity with the families of the victims and the wider Pashtun community, Altaf Hussain remarked, "Along with every member and worker of MQM, I am heartbroken by this dreadful tragedy. We stand united with our Pashtun brothers and sisters in their quest for justice."

He called for a "prompt, independent, and transparent investigation" into the incident and insisted that those responsible for sanctioning and executing the drone strike be held fully accountable.

"Justice must be delivered not only to honour the innocent lives lost but also to ensure that such barbarity is never repeated," he concluded.

Earlier, Altaf Hussain condemned the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and said that those involved in the "heinous and barbaric act" must be brought to justice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor