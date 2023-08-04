Mrunal Thakur to be feted with Diversity in Cinema Award at IFFM

Mumbai, Aug 4 Actress Mrunal Thakur is set to be honoured with the prestigious Diversity in Cinema Award at the upcoming Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

This award is in recognition of her outstanding performances across diverse roles and languages in the world of Indian cinema.

Speaking on this, Mrunal said, "I am truly honoured and humbled to receive the Diversity in Cinema Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. This recognition reaffirms my belief in the power of storytelling that transcends languages and cultures.”

She added: “As an artist, I've always aimed to explore a wide spectrum of characters, and this award motivates me to continue pushing boundaries and taking up roles that challenge and inspire me. I am grateful for the opportunities I've had and excited for what the future holds in this incredible journey of cinema”.

The Diversity in Cinema Award is set to be conferred upon Mrunal during the festival's highly anticipated annual gala award night scheduled for August 11. This recognition comes as she marks a pivotal milestone in her career - one year of successful foray into the world of South Indian cinema.

From the impactful portrayal of Sonia in 'Love Sonia' to her captivating performance as Sita Mahalakshmi in her debut Telugu film, Mrunal has effortlessly crossed linguistic boundaries to make her mark. Her cinematic journey has transcended linguistic barriers, with notable contributions in Hindi, Telugu, and Marathi cinema.

She has also worked in acclaimed OTT projects such as "Ghost Stories" and "Lust Stories 2”.

Mrunal's remarkable rise in the southern film industry has seen her share screen space with Dulquer Salmaan. Her impressive journey continues with a slew of exciting projects in the pipeline, where she is set to collaborate with names like Nani and Vijay Deverakonda, further cementing her position as one of the foremost actresses in South Indian cinema.

The 14th edition of IFFM will be held between August 11 and 20.

