NAB amendments case: Pak top court allows Imran Khan to attend proceedings via video link

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 14 : The Supreme Court of Pakistan has allowed the founder of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan to attend the proceedings of the court related to the NAB amendments case via video link, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The top court, in September last year, had made the amendments made to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws null and void, announcing its reserved verdict on Imran Khan's plea.

A five-judge bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa, heard the government's appeals against the NAB amendments ruling, according to ARY News.

The NAB prosecutor general declared at the beginning of the hearing that the bureau would accept the federal government's positions in this particular case.

Justice Minallah remarked it has been told that the PTI founder wants to appear in this case. "How can a respondent be barred from attending court proceedings."

Meanwhile, Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa remarked that Adiala Jail Superintendent was asked to make arrangements for the video link appearance of the PTI founder. This is not a matter related to a person but it is a matter of law and justice.

Pakistan Supreme Court had granted Imran Khan's petition which challenged changes made to the nation's accountability legislation while the previous administration was led by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), by a majority vote of 2-1.

The Supreme Court had also revived graft charges against public officials that had been dismissed due to changes made to National Accountability Bureau statutes.

