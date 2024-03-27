NADRA leaks data of over 2 million people of Pakistan: Report

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 27 : The Pakistan Joint Investigation Team (JIT) submitted a report to the interior ministry on Tuesday, regarding the leakage of citizens' data by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), as reported by The News International.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) issued directions to the Interior Ministry to probe into the data leak in collaboration with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and Military Intelligence.

According to the report, data of 2.7 million Pakistanis was stolen from 2019 to 2023 with the help of Nadra offices of Multan, Peshawar and Karachi.

The JIT report stated that the data was obtained from Multan to Peshawar and then to Dubai, and was also sold in Argentina and Romania, according to The News International.

Following this, the report recommended action against several senior officers of NADRA.

The joint investigation team, headed by FIA Director Cybercrime, was created to investigate the March 2023 cyberattack, in which the personal information of citizens, including military officials, was accessed and stolen.

Later, the JIT submitted its report to then-caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar after the inquiry was completed, reported The News International.

The caretaker premier ordered NADRA to initiate actions as per the findings and recommendations.

According to the report, the proposed measures to protect the citizens' data included regulatory actions along with technology upgrades.

Meanwhile, the authorities have launched compliance measures in light of the Prime Minister's orders.

Moreover, the report emphasised that the measures will allow better delivery of emergency services and help in ensuring standard database security, The News International reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor