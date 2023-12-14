Narayana Murthy's new deepfake video promises people can earn Rs 2.5L in 1 day

New Delhi, Dec 14 Infosys founder Narayana Murthy's two new deepfake videos, which are being shared on social media, purportedly promoting a so-called investing platform “Quantum AI”, claiming that the user of this new tech will be able to earn $3,000 (around Rs 2.5 lakh) on the first working day.

One of the videos showed a morphed version of Murthy claiming to be working on a "Quantum AI" project with tech billionaire Elon Musk.

"Today I want to present our new project together with Elon Musk. Quantum AI is the world’s first quantum computing software developed by my team and Elon’s team with a 94 per cent success rate,” the morphed voice said.

The deepfake video has been shared on Facebook, which is now deleted.

In the clip, Murthy’s lip movements seem clearly out of sync with the audio -- one of the strongest indicators of deepfake videos.

The original video is of Murthy speaking at the Moneycontrol Startup Conclave held on July 7 in Bengaluru.

On November 8, a second deepfake video with a morphed voice of Murthy speaking about "Quantum AI" was shared on Facebook.

Again, Murthy's English accent differs from the one in the deepfake video.

The video is a morphed version of Murthy speaking at the "Mindrush" event hosted by Business Today on June 24, 2022.

Meanwhile, Zerodha Co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath has posted a video showing his own deepfake, which was convincing enough to fool users into believing it was Kamath himself.

He said the aim was to highlight the growing threat posed by Artificial Intelligence (AI).

In the video, Kamath’s deepfake speaks about the difficulty in verifying customer identities as digitisation becomes centre stage.

