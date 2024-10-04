Nature reserves not parks or pastures: Sharjah Ruler

Sharjah [UAE], October 4 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, stressed that the nature reserves in the emirate of Sharjah are not projects for people to walk in, but rather a balanced environment to preserve wild plants, trees, animals, insects and reptiles, to maintain the balance of nature.

In a call to the "Direct Line" programme, Sheikh Sultan explained that reserves provide a safe haven for endangered species, including birds, insects, and reptiles, and public access could compromise their safety.

He also revealed a new environmental project along Al Dhaid Road, where camels, goats, sheep, and horses will roam freely within a large fenced area, with parking available for visitors to observe.

The Sharjah Ruler highlighted the importance of preserving natural treasures, including unique species found only in Sharjah, and called on residents to respect nature.

He reaffirmed his commitment to environmental conservation, which he has pursued since 1972.

Sheikh Sultan also stressed the natural balance within the reserves, where wildlife thrives without external intervention. (ANI/WAM)

