Navies of India, Tanzania discuss avenues to enhance maritime cooperation between countries

New Delhi [India], February 22 : The Indian Navy's Deputy Chief Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti met Cmde Frank Jotham Mwasiklile, Deputy Naval Commander & Chief of Naval Operations & Training of the Tanzanian Navy, on Thursday.

The leaders of the two navies met on the sidelines of MILAN 2024, a multinational naval exercise hosted by the Indian Navy in Visakhapatnam.

The two sides discussed avenues to enhance maritime cooperation.

In a post on social media platform X, the Indian Navy said, "VAdm Tarun Sobti DCNS, interacted with Cmde Frank Jotham Mwasiklile, Deputy Naval Commander & Chief of Naval Operations & Training, Tanzania Navy. Highlighted relations b/n both navies & discussed avenues to enhance maritime cooperation."

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Indian Navy's Deputy Chief Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti interacted with Commodore Jalil Mughadam, Deputy Commander of the Iranian Navy's Southern Fleet and discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the navies of the two nations.

The two sides also exchanged views on the contemporary maritime security environment and challenges. The 12th edition of the multilateral naval exercise Milan 2024 commenced in Visakhapatnam on February 19 with the arrival of warships and one maritime patrol aircraft from FFC.

In a post on X, Indian Navy spokesperson stated, "VAdm Tarun Sobti, #DCNS, interacted with Cmde Jalil Mughadam, Dy Commander of IRIN Southern Fleet, on the sidelines of #MILAN2024. Views exchanged on contemporary #MaritimeSecurity environment & challenges. Avenues to enhance cooperation b/n both navies also discussed."

For Milan 2024, nearly 20 ships from the Indian Navy, including aircraft carriers INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya, and nearly 50 aircraft including MiG29K, LCA, Tejas and P8I are participating in the exercise.

The Indian Navy welcomed the naval ships of Russia, Australia, Seychelles, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Vietnam and the US.

The many naval ships that arrived in Visakhapatnam included: Marshal Shaposhnikov (BPK 543), a Udaloy Class Cruiser of the Russian Navy; Varyag (011), a Slava Class Cruiser of the Russian Navy; PS Zoroaster of Seychelles Coast Guard; IRIS Dena, a Moudge Class Frigate of the Iranian Navy; BNS Dhaleshwari, a Castle Class Missile Corvette of Bangladesh Navy and KD Lekir (FSG 26), a Kasturi Class Corvette of the Royal Malaysian Navy.

Earlier, HMAS Warramunga, an Anzac-class frigate of the Royal Australian Navy, arrived in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. Corvette 20 of the Vietnam People's Navy and USS Halsey (DDG-97) of the United States Navy had also docked in Visakhapatnam to participate in the MILAN exercise.

During the Harbour Phase, a Table Top Exercise (TTX) was conducted at Maritime Warfare Centre in Visakhapatnam. 48 officers from 14 navies, including the Indian Navy, collaborated in crafting coordinated plans for convoy protection and disaster relief.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor