Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan ignites hope for his party

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 23 : Three-time former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif's return to his home country after four years of exile has boosted the political fortunes of his party, The Geo News reported on Monday.

The Pakistan-based media outlet reported quoting a snap poll conducted by Gallup Pakistan, in which the organisation used a phone survey methodology on the next day of the Nawaz speech at Minar-e-Pakistan.

The snap poll included eight key findings: Firstly, as many as 75% of the country's adults said they had heard or read about Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan.

Secondly, one in three adults said they listened to the speech given by Nawaz Sharif, which totals almost 40 million men and women from across the country who heard the speech, The Geo News reported.

Thirdly, 80% of those who heard Nawaz's speech said they liked the speech, while 12% said they did not like the speech, and only 7% said they had mixed feelings.

Fourth, 50% of respondents said Nawaz's return to Pakistan would bode well for the country and countrymen, while 14% said it would bode ill for Pakistan, and 18% showed indifference and said his return would have no impact on the common man's life, while 18 refrained from commenting on this.

Fifth, 51% believed Nawaz's return to Pakistan would help PML-N win the next elections, while 22% said it was premature to comment on this and, therefore, they did not respond to the question. In addition, 26% believed that it would harm the PML-N or make no difference.

Sixth, reconciliation and avoidance of confrontation received resounding approval from respondents, as 70% agreed that Nawaz should work together with all political leaders, including Imran Khan, to take the country forward and should avoid confrontation with the PTI chief.

Seventh, almost four in 10 respondents believed that Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan was part of a certain deal. A high of 34% believed that they did not know if there was a deal or not, while 27% disagreed that his arrival was part of some sort of a deal.

Lastly, when asked which leader had the ability to steer the country out of current economic crisis, 30% named Nawaz Sharif, while 22% believed Imran Khan had the ability to rid the country of the incumbent crisis.

It is significant to note that 30% believe that no political leader has the ability to pull the country out of the current economic crisis.

Notably, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto was the third choice, with 4% saying he could get Pakistan out of the economic crisis. The question was asked open-ended, and the results obtained were then compiled.

Nawaz Sharif landed at Islamabad airport as he returned to Pakistan after four years of exile in London.

In a post on X, PML-N posted, "Umeed e Pakistan has landed in Islamabad Alhumdulillah. NAWAZ SHARIF IS BACK IN HIS HOMELAND."

Earlier, Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had given permission to a special plane booked to carry the PML-N supremo to land in the country upon its arrival, ARY News reported.

Nawaz Sharif was granted protective bail in two graft cases, while an accountability court suspended his arrest warrant in the Toshakhana case, removing all the legal hurdles in his smooth return to the country, Geo News reported.

