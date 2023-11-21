Neha Joshi dives into Atal Bihari Vajpayee's world: ‘Becoming part of his life’

Lucknow, Nov 21 Actress Neha Joshi expressed her excitement along with the nervousness, as she plays Krishna Devi Vajpayee in the upcoming show ‘Atal’, and said she not only is getting a chance to look into the life of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, but also becoming a part of his life.

Neha, along with actor Ashutosh Kulkarni, who plays Krishna Bihari Vajpayee, father of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Vyom Thakkar plays the role of young Atal, were present in Lucknow for the launch of the show.

Neha, who was quite nervous, said there are two reasons of her heart beating fast.

“The first is these people (makers) who believe in me, who have shown faith in me many times. All that I want is to keep that faith alive, and what they have thought for me, I can fulfil that responsibility,” said the 39-year-old actress.

The actress shared: “The second reason about this nervousness is -- whenever we see a big person, there is always that curiosity to look into their lives, from where they have come from, from where did they receive their manners, and etc.

“I am not only getting to look into the life of Atal ji, but I am becoming a part of his life. And it is such an important part of Atal ji’s life, that has made him the man of such a great stature. I am talking about Krishna Devi Vajpayee.”

The ‘Drishyam 2’ fame actress said: “I am a carefree girl in real life, but now I am in the personality of Krishna Devi. She always used to maintain her dignity. Around 100 years ago, she was an educated lady. She had her thoughts and opinions at that time. But she was born in an era, where she could not say anything openly and freely.”

“She taught her children difference between right and wrong. I have just met this lady - Krishna Devi Vajpayee, and I am in the process of knowing her more, and will try to completely and authentically portray her in-front of you all,” shared the ‘Doosri Maa’ actress.

Neha said: “Despite Krishna Devi’s profound passion for history and politics, she gracefully transitioned into a devoted supporter of her husband, Vajpayee Ji. Her life's mission is to maintain harmony within her family, standing firmly behind her husband's choices.”

“Krishna Devi is the foundation that shapes her son, Atal. She instils in him her unyielding vision and a natural inclination to question the status quo. She may not vocalise her views to the world, but she embodies a genuine desire to see her beloved country, India, break free. Her unyielding commitment to her family, unspoken defiance against colonial oppression, and influential role in shaping her son's destiny make Krishna an exceptional character,” added Neha.

Produced by Euphoria Productions, ‘Atal’ will deep dive into the formative years of the leader who played a pivotal role in shaping India's destiny.

Set against the backdrop of British colonial rule in India, the show will delve into the intricacies of Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s childhood, shedding light on the incidents, beliefs, and challenges that moulded him into the leader that he was.

The storyline will highlight his relationship with his mother, who deeply influenced his beliefs, values and thinking.

The show will premiere on December 5 on &TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor