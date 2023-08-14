Nepal cabinet reshuffle: Anita Devi Shah takes oath as federal affairs minister

Kathmandu [Nepal], August 14 : In yet another reshuffle of his cabinet, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has appointed Anita Devi Shah as the minister for federal affairs and general administration, replacing Aman Lal Modi from the Maoist Centre.

Nepal PM reshuffled the cabinet for the 11th time on Sunday. Anita Devi Shah was sworn in as Minister for Federal Affairs on Monday.

Earlier, Nepal PM Dahal consulted and discussed with several ministers on board the government from Maoist Center to convince them to step down from the post.

After the restoration of democracy in the country, Dahal has become Prime Minister for the third time. He was appointed Prime Minister on December 25, 2022, after the general election which resulted in a hung parliament.

Dahal has already reshuffled the cabinet 10 times within 8 months after coming to power, and the 11th one was done on Sunday.

