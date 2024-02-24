Nepal: Families hold vigil, prayers for slain members fighting as mercenaries for Russia

Kathmandu [Nepal], February 24 : In a poignant gathering, families and relatives of Nepali nationals who lost their lives while fighting as mercenaries for Russia held a solemn vigil and offered prayers for the peace of their departed souls. The fate of whether they will ever receive the bodies of their loved ones remains unknown.

Saturday marks the completion of two years of Russia's war in Ukraine. The grieving families also paid floral tributes to the confirmed 16 Nepali individuals who lost their lives in the course of the conflict on the Russian side. The ceremony, held at Bhasmeshwor Ghat (crematorium) in the Pashupatinath Temple premises, adjacent to the Bagmati River, included the offering of garlands over a banner featuring images of those who perished in the war.

"Those who lost their lives while fighting for Russia- 16 Nepali youths, we offered condolence to the families and tribute to the fallen ones. We again would request all the concerned authorities and public to initiate role to rescue the Nepali trapped in Russia and not disregard them stating they chose to go through illegal ways rather consider them as brother and make some contribution to bring them back safely," Kritu Bhandari, one of the participant of the vigil ceremony told ANI.

The formal commencement of the war between Ukraine and Russia saw the latter recruiting foreign nationals to bolster its military efforts. Reports indicate that recruits from various countries, including Nepal, were enticed with promises of substantial financial rewards and citizenship after a specific period.

The Russian recruitment drive gained overwhelming interest from Nepali youths, prompting them to travel to different parts of Europe and eventually enter Russia for enlistment. While hundreds of Nepalis are believed to have joined the Russian Army, at least a dozen have been confirmed killed, and many more have sustained injuries during deployment along the war's front line.

The escalating involvement of Nepali youths in the Russian Army has compelled the Nepali government to issue warnings against travel to Russia for military engagements. Travelers seeking such involvements are now required to obtain a No Objection Letter (NOL) from the Consular Service Department.

Furthermore, Nepali nationals residing abroad and planning visits to Russia must secure an NOL from the respective embassies in their residing countries. The Foreign Ministry of Nepal has consistently urged the public not to engage in recruitment through illegal or informal channels for any security forces globally. Nepal, under bilateral agreements, permits its citizens to be recruited only in the British and Indian Forces.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor