Nepal Floods: 50 Killed, Several Missing as Heavy Rainfall Triggers Floods and Landslides (Watch Video)

At least 50 died, and several others were missing after overnight heavy rainfall triggered devastating floods and landslides across Nepal on Saturday, September 28. According to the reports, hundreds of people were still trapped in flood-affected, and rescue operations are underway by local authorities.

Kathmandu Post report stated the 11 deaths were reported in Kathmandu district, 16 in Lalitpur, 5 in Bhaktapur, 6 in Kavre, 2 in Sindhupalchok, 5 in Panchthar, 2 in Dhankuta, and 1 each in Sindhuli, Jhapa, and Dhading.

Flood Forecasting Division, #Nepal, issues a flood alert for various parts of the country warning people that the water levels of various rivers will continue to rise following heavy rainfall, asking to exercise caution. Visuals from #Kathmandu.#HeavyRainfall#Floodingpic.twitter.com/CkzacMq0Yd — Lokmat Times Nagpur (@LokmatTimes_ngp) September 28, 2024

Rescue teams have rescued 1,053 individuals trapped in floodwaters within the Valley. Streets and houses were submerged in rain waters at many places. Roads in 39 districts have been completely blocked, with efforts underway to reopen some routes.