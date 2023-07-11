Nepal helicopter carrying six, including five Mexican nationals, crashes; all dead

A helicopter carrying six people, including five Mexicans, crashed at Lamjura near Mount Everest in Nepal on Tuesday. The chopper, which lost contact 15 minutes into the flight, was coming from Surke in Solukhunvhu district, home to Mount Everest and other high mountain peaks.

The private commercial helicopter, carrying foreign tourists on a sightseeing tour to Mount Everest, was returning to Kathmandu when it lost contact with the control tower at 10:15 am, The Kathmandu Post reported. The Manang Air helicopter, with a call sign of 9N-AMV was piloted by Captain Chet Gurung. Hours later, the debris of the chopper was found at Chihandanda in Lamjura of Bhakanje village.