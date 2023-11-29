Nepal to hold National Assembly election on January 25

Kathmandu [Nepal], November 29 : The Nepal government announced on Wednesday, January 25, 2024, as the date to hold the elections to fill 20 vacant seats of the upper house.

The meeting of the Council of Ministers held on Wednesday morning made the decision to hold the election for the National Assembly on the last week of January, government spokesperson Rekha Sharma confirmedover the phone.

"The Election Commission had suggested the date for the election as January 25, according to which the date has been fixed through the meeting of the council of ministers," Sharma said.

A total of 20 seats in the National Assembly will be vacant after March 3. Out of these, 19 seats will be elected through elections. While the remaining one will be nominated by the President on the recommendation of the Council of Ministers.

In the National Assembly, the post of eight MPs from the Communist Party of Nepal- Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML), four from the Nepali Congress, three from CPN (Maoist Center), two from the Unified Socialist Party, one from the Janata Samajwadi Party, one from Rastriya Swatantra Party and one MP from UML will be vacant.

