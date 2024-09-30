Nepal to observe 3 days of mourning, govt announces aid package for families of deceased after floods

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 30 : The cabinet meeting of Nepal has decided to observe three days of national mourning in the wake of the disaster induced by heavy rains since Saturday.

The cabinet meeting, chaired by Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, was held at his residence in Baluwatar. Oli has decided to give Nepali Rupees (NRs) 2 Lakhs to family of those killed in the rain-induced disaster, Prithivi Subba Gurung, Nepal's Minister for Communication and Information Technology announced.

"Prime Minister and Minister's will also donate a month salary to the PM relief fund to be utilized for the aid efforts to the victims and deceased. Also, those who have gone missing for more than 10 days also will be assumed as dead and will be given 2 lakhs to next to kin," Gurung, also the government spokesperson told reporters.

As many as 209 people have died in Nepal since Saturday's heavy downpour and widespread flood and landslide till Monday evening has recorded a total of 209 deaths.

The latest update also reported that 142 people have been injured after being rescued from flood-affected areas. Rescue operations are ongoing, with more than 294 individuals airlifted by helicopters from severely affected districts such as Kavre, Lalitpur, and Sindhuli.

In total, 4,222 people have been rescued from flood and landslide zones in Nepal. The authorities continue to coordinate efforts to provide relief and support to those affected by the disaster.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor