Nepal's ruling party leaders embark on visit to Delhi for "Know BJP"

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 23 : A group of five leaders from the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) embarked on a week-long visit to India on Sunday. As part of the "Know BJP" initiative, a five-member delegation of the CPN (Maoist Centre) is visiting India at the invitation of the Bharatiya Janata Party from July 23–28, according to BJP press release.

The team led by CPN (Maoist Centre) vice-chairman Pampha Bhusal also include Chakrapani Khanal, Rameshwor Raya Yadav, Satya Pahadi and Suresh Rai.

During their visit, the leaders will participate in the program entitled “Know BJP” and attend some political engagements.

While addressing a briefing, Pampha Bhusal said, "Our visit focuses on strengthening the relation between CPN-Maoist Center and the Bharatiya Janata Party. Along with we want the relation between India and Nepal to flourish further."

During the visit, the delegates will be meeting BJP's National President JP Nadda and other senior leaders of the party, Vijay Chauthaiwale, In- charge, Foreign Affairs Department, BJP informed in a press release.

The visit of Nepal's delegation includes a two-day tour to Uttarakhand. During the visit, five-member delegation of CPN (Maoist Centre) will meet Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and other BJP state functionaries, according to Vijay Chauthaiwale.

The visit aims to enhance party-to-party interaction and enable the delegation to understand the vision and functioning of BJP. It is pertinent to note here that BJP National President JP Nadda on the the 43rd Foundation Day of Bharatiya Janata Party announced the “KNOW BJP” initiative for the external outreach of the party.

"Earlier this month, BJP National President JP Nadda interacted with a group of diplomatic mission heads to India at party headquarters on Wednesday, to elaborate on the ideology and contribution of the party in nation building," Vijay Chauthaiwale, the in-charge of Foreign Affairs Department, BJP informed in a press release about the event.

Heads of Missions to India from Bangladesh, Egypt, Germany, Greece, Guyana, Lebanon, Malaysia, Mozambique, South Korea, Suriname, Sweden and Tanzania were present in this interaction. The interaction is part of the 'KNOW BJP' Initiative launched by the National President on the 42nd foundation day of BJP.

"It was a pleasure to interact with the head of missions of different countries at the BJP HQ as part of our 'Know BJP' initiative. Through this initiative, we aim to share our party's ideology and vision with a global audience and inform them about our contributions to India's progress," Nadda said on Twitter.

