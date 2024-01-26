Netanyahu plants tree near Gaza in celebration of Jewish 'New Year for Trees'

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 26 (ANI/TPS): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday planted a tree in honor of Tu BiShvat (the Jewish new year celebrating tress and nature) together with soldiers of the IDF's (Israel Defense Forces) 414th Battalion at the IDF Gaza Division HQ at the Re'em base, where trees were planted in memory of Battalion and Division soldiers who have fallen in the war.

The Prime Minister met with female field observers and soldiers of the Battalion, whose duty is to locate, expose and attack the enemy by using advanced technologies. Prime Minister Netanyahu also visited the Division sports hall, which was hit in Hamas-ISIS's brutal attack on October 7.

"Here, in this place, on October 7, soldiers fell, the best of our sons and daughters, may God avenge them," said Netanyahu. "Today we are planting trees in the blood and sorrow-soaked ground, living trees in their memory."

Continuing with his tree metaphor Netanyahu added, "Hamas came to uproot us; we will uproot them. Hamas came to wipe us out; we will wipe them out. We will deepen our roots in our land and we will uproot our enemies. We will be here and they will not be there."

"The most important thing is that we will continue to build up the communities," he declared. "We will make them prosper, much more than previously, and we are committed to achieving total victory. Total victory mean eliminating Hamas and returning all of our hostages - we will not give in on this goal."

"Therefore, on Tu B'Shvat, here, next to the Gaza Strip, I say as clearly as possible: There is no alternative to deepening our roots and there is no substitute for total victory over our enemies." (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor