Netherlands look forward to India Presidency of G-20: King of Netherlands

Netherlands is looking forward to India's December Presidency of the G20, King Willem Alexander said on Tuesday during a State Banquet at Royal Palace hosted in honour of President Ram Nath Kovind.

King Alexander in his speech said that the country is honoured by President Kovind's visit to the Netherlands.

"This is a special year for your country. Seventy-five years ago, India gained its independence. The international community welcomed a new, self-assured country full of amazing potential and talented people. ...We feel privileged to celebrate the 75th anniversary of independence with you, and we congratulate the people of India on all their diversity," King of Netherlands said.

During his speech, King Alexander recalled his 2019 India visit, saying that it's hard to believe how much has changed since then. "A few months after our last meeting the world was hit by a pandemic that has sorely tested us all. I know how severe the impact has been in India. And in the Netherlands, too, we have wrestled with the terrible effects of this crisis. I am grateful that we were able to support each other actively in that difficult time."

"In August 1947, the Netherlands was among the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with independent India. Our ambassador was present in the Indian parliament when Nehru proclaimed independence," King said in his banquet speech.

The King further said the Netherlands is proud that the friendship between the two countries has only deepened in the past 75 years. "And we are grateful that, over the years, we've been able to welcome so many Indians to our country, as students, researchers, IT specialists and entrepreneurs. A number of them are here with us this evening."

Willem Alexander said his wife, who supports the UN Secretary-General as Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development, has told him about India's impressive achievements in combating poverty. "Hundreds of millions of people have gained access to financial services. An incredible leap forward."

"As an economic power, India has a decisive role in global efforts to reach the UN Sustainable development Goals. The eyes of the world are on India, and they're full of expectation," he added.

During his address, King further noted the effects of climate change, which is damaging our living environment. "The earth's natural resources are under threat, and our economies are under pressure. Agriculture, in particular, is feeling the impact," he added.

"The Netherlands has the technology to ensure that, in times of drought, not a single drop of water is wasted. And we're proud we can share it with you. Obviously, it's just as important that we tackle the cause of climate change and transition together to renewable energy. That's an area in which we can learn a lot from you."

He noted how over a third of the electricity in India comes from renewable sources. "I'm confident that we can strengthen each other further. For example, with offshore wind energy," he added.

Praising India's cultural riches and diversity, the King of the Netherlands said that diversity deserves to be cherished and protected.

"India is the land of Bollywood and brilliant scientists. Of the Himalayas and high-tech. Of Mahatma Gandhi and megacities. Of the Ramayana the rule of law," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor