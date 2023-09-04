New building of Shree Napichandra Mahavihar inaugurated in Lalitpur, Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 4 : Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava and the Mayor of Lalitpur Metropolitan City Chiri Babu Maharjan jointly inaugurated the new building of Shree Napichandra Mahavihar, Lalitpur built at an approximate cost of NPR 3.5 cr under Government of India’s post-earthquake reconstruction Grant in the cultural heritage sector in Nepal.

The inauguration ceremony also saw the participation of the President of Lalitpur Development Society, Buddhiraj Bajracharya, representatives of the local community, representatives of INTACH the PMC for the project, officials from the Government of Nepal and the Embassy of India, Kathmandu were also present in the event, as per a release issued by the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, Nepal.

The project was taken up under the post-earthquake reconstruction grant in the cultural heritage sector in Nepal.

The Napichandra Mahavihar, which got damaged during the 2015 Gorkha earthquake, has now been reconstructed with GoI’s Grant assistance of around NPR 3.5 crore. The project has been implemented by the Central Level Project Implementation Unit (CLPIU – Building & Housing) DUDBC, Government of Nepal, as per the release.

The Indian Ambassador to Nepal during his remarks at the event highlighted the various aspects of the robust ongoing development co-operation between India and Nepal and mentioned that it is a significant aspect of India-Nepal bilateral partnership. Mayor Maharjan thanked the GoI for its support to Lalitpur as well as Nepal in general in terms of asset creation.

India and Nepal have historic cultural similarities and heritage to preserve for our future generations. Therefore, it is our common endeavour to restore these heritage sites. India has been working with Nepal for the restoration of cultural heritage projects in the past too. It’s a reflection of our common culture which is the strength of our friendly relationship, as per the release.

The Government of India has committed to take up the conservation of 28 cultural heritage sites across seven districts of Nepal. Besides these, under the post-earthquake reconstruction grant, the government has also supported the reconstruction of 50,000 private houses in Gorkha and Nuwakot districts, the reconstruction of 71 educational institutions across 8 districts and the reconstruction of 132 health facilities across 10 districts of Nepal.

The project is a reflection of India’s development partnership with Nepal and complements the efforts of the Government of Nepal in post-earthquake reconstruction projects in Nepal, as per the release.

