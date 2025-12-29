New Jersey: Mid-Air Helicopter Collision Kills One Pilot, Injures Another; Tragic Accident Caught on Camera

In tragic accident in New Jersey, USA, two helicopters collided in which one pilot got killed while other suffered with sever injuries. Video of this incident has surfaced on social media in which one helicopter plummeting to the ground can be seen. This incident occurred in South New Jersey above Hammonton City Airport.

According to reports, the accident occurred around 11:25 AM, two Enstrom helicopters collided. The impact was so forceful that one helicopter caught fire and crashed to the ground. Upon receiving news of the incident, police and firefighters rushed to the scene and extinguished the fire. Only the pilots were on board the two aircraft. One pilot died on the spot, while the other seriously injured pilot is receiving treatment at a hospital and his condition is critical.

The weather department has stated that the weather was clear and visibility was good at the time of the accident. Despite this, speculation is rife regarding the cause of the collision. According to experts, most air accidents are caused by a failure to see or anticipate other aircraft. Investigators are also looking into whether one of the pilots might have missed seeing the other aircraft due to a 'blind spot'.

BREAKING: Helicopter collision reported in Hammonton, New Jersey pic.twitter.com/26jGu4Cnk7 — Intel Point Alert (@IntelPointAlert) December 28, 2025

Also Read: Mexico Train Derailment: At Least 13 Killed, 98 Injured as Interoceanic Train Derails in Oaxaca

Special team deployed for investigation

Hammonton Police Chief Kevin Friel stated that the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will conduct a thorough investigation into the matter. The communication between the two pilots will be examined. The investigation will now focus on determining whether the pilots could see each other's aircraft at the time of the accident, or if a technical malfunction caused the collision. This incident, which occurred in this quiet area of ​​New Jersey, has caused a stir throughout the United States. Whether negligence regarding flight regulations was the cause of this accident will only become clear after the investigation.