New school for 400 children evacuated from Gaza area opens near Dead Sea

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 9 (ANI/TPS): Wednesday morning, one month after the start of the war in Gaza, Israel's Minister of Education Yoav Kish held the official opening ceremony of the first school established in the Tamar Regional Council (by the Dead Sea) for students from first to twelfth grades who were evacuated from their homes in the Eshkol Regional Council (near Gaza), including children from of Kibbutz Be'eri which experienced a massacre on October 7.

The new school complex is intended for 400 students and includes 15 new classrooms. Six of these are intended for students from grades 1-6, and nine of them are intended for students from grades 7-12. The school is located in a closed complex, near hotels and guest facilities by the Dead Sea, to which residents of the Eshkol Regional Council were evacuated, including those from Kibbutz Be'eri. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor