No buildings for schools in Ajristan district of Afghanistan’s Ghazni province: Report

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 29 : There are no buildings for schools in the Ajristan district of Afghanistan’s Ghazni province where thousands of students must study in tents or disclosed areas, TOLO News reported.

TOLO News is an Afghan news channel broadcasting from Kabul.

As per official statistics, around 5,000 students are studying in 13 schools in Ajristan.

Head of the district department of education, Mohammad Hanif Hanafi, said: “We have 13 schools. None of them have a building. They are living in tents and the tents are also not even enough.”

TOLO News went to the district and interviewed the residents. The principal of Sultan Mohammad Khan High School said the students are also struggling with a shortage of notebooks, books and other facilities.

The principal, Abdul Jalil Jalal said: “We have nearly 600 students in this high school. There are between four to five tents. No one has helped us.”

“There is rain in the month of Hamal (March 22 to April 22). We are changing our location to continue studying,” said Abdulhudod, an instructor, as per TOLO News.

“We call on the government to build us a compound and solve all of our problems. Give us books, and notebooks,” said Shamsullah, a student.

Another student, Arafatullah, said: “We cannot go to the school while it's raining because our school doesn’t have a compound.”

Afghanistan’s Taliban-appointed provincial governor, Hafiz Mohammad Amin Omari, said that efforts are underway to address the challenges for students in Ajristan.

“There are challenges about the schools. We have shared these challenges with the education department,” he said.

Based on figures from the Ajristan Department of Education, there are at least 13 schools, 60 local classes, one major seminary and 12 local seminaries. There are a total of 7,000 students including boys and girls who are studying at these education centers.

