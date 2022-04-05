"No statement issued on polls" Pakistan Election Commission dismisses all the rumors about elections

Earlier the reports were doing rounds that the Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday expressed its inability to conduct general elections within three months, stating that the political crisis in Pakistan is the reason. The officer said that the three months won't be enough to prepare for the elections.

So the elections will now be held in six months. Earlier Pakistan's Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib tweeted that new elections will be held in 90 days, the early reports stated.

But now the Pakistan Election Commission has clarified that it has not issued any statement on the conduct of elections. The official Twitter handle of the Election Commission of Pakistan shared this news which reads "It is necessary to clarify that the Election Commission of Pakistan has not issued any statement regarding the election."

الیکشن کمیشن آف پاکستان



اسلام آباد 5 اپریل 2022

ضروری وضاحت



ضروری وضاحت کی جاتی ہے کہ الیکشن کمیشن آف پاکستان نے الیکشن سے متعلق کوئی بیان جاری نہیں کیا ھے۔۔۔



ترجمان الیکشن کمیشن. #ECP#ElectionCommissionofPakistan — Election Commission of Pakistan (OFFICIAL) (@ECP_Pakistan) April 5, 2022

After Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri dismissed the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan calling it ‘unconstitutional’ the country since then is facing a political crisis. "Unfortunately, this is an effective operation for regime change by a foreign government," Suri said.

After the dismissal of the no-trust vote, Pak PM Imran Khan addressed the nation and said, "I have advised President to dissolve National Assembly."