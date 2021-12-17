North Korea bans people from laughing for 11 days of mourning for 10th anniversary of Kim Jong-il's death

We've all heard of the bizarre decisions of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un. Now, with another decision, he is back in the spotlight. Laughter will now be banned in North Korea for 11 days. If people are seen celebrating or smiling, they will be punished severely. The government has banned people from laughing on the occasion of the 10th death anniversary of Kim Jong-il, the father of former leader and current dictator Kim Jong Un.



No one in the country will be able to celebrate for 11 days on the occasion of Kim Jong-il's death anniversary. As it is a national mourning, people will be banned from laughing and drinking alcohol.



According to a report by dictator Kim Jong Un, December 17 means people are not even allowed to buy groceries today. Strict action will be taken against those who disobey the order. Sources said that if anyone was caught drinking or intoxicated during the National Day of Mourning, the person has not returned today. At the same time, if someone dies at home during national mourning, the family is not allowed to cry loudly.

Also, it is not allowed to celebrate birthdays and other celebrations during this period. Violators of the order will be arrested. It is said that the arrested persons will never be seen again. During this time, the police keep a close eye on the people. Meanwhile, the police will arrest the person who does not look sad. Even for the police, these 11 days are a matter of urgency.

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is always in the news for his bizarre decisions. A few days ago, Kim Jong Un introduced a new strange rule for the people of his country. Dictator Kim Jong Un is furious that he copied his favorite leather coat. He has now banned the sale and wearing of leather coats in the country. Under the rules, no one in North Korea will be able to sell or wear a leather coat.