North Korea: Latest photos show Kim Jong Un touring arms factories

Pyongyang [North Korea], August 6 : In photos which were recently made public, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is seen visiting arms factories, examining artillery installations, and even shooting a gun. These images purport to provide a rare look into the secretive state's weapons facilities, reported CNN.

The images, which were issued by the North Korean state news agency KCNA on Saturday, showed Kim viewing a production facility for a "large-caliber artillery complex" and providing "on site guidance" to employees at a facility producing "strategic cruise missiles and unmanned attack aircraft."

Additionally, it said that Kim provided "important directions" for "capacity-building for the serial production of new ammunition."

According to KCNA, the visits happened on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

The photographs' release coincides with an uptick in tensions on the Korean Peninsula and seems to be Pyongyang's most recent display of power.

Even though the gruelling conflict ended in stalemate and the peninsula was split, North Korea celebrated the armistice and Victory Day in July by holding a large military display that allegedly featured two versions of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM).

The Hwasong-18 missiles, Pyongyang's newest solid-fueled ICBMs, were rolled into Kim Il Sung Square in the capital before the Hwasong-17, a liquid-fueled ICBM. Many analysts believe the Hwasong-18s have the range to hit the entire mainland United States.

The parade was deemed a "huge glory" for the country's armed forces and a "great celebration" for all of its citizens by North Korean Defence Minister Kang Sun Nam, as per CNN.

Pyongyang launched two short-range ballistic missiles that month in another show of power, and they splashed down in the sea between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor