North Korea prepared to respond to all threats to Eurasian continent: FM Choe Son-hui

Seoul, Oct 28 North Korea is prepared to respond to all threats to the Eurasian continent, the country's top diplomat said Tuesday while attending a regional security conference in Minsk for the first time, a report said.

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui made the remarks at the Third Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security in the Belarusian capital, the country's state news agency Belta reported.

"The meeting is taking place at a time when strengthening security is more important than ever in the Eurasian region," Choe said, adding that North Korea views the conference as an "important political forum for countries striving for independence and peace."

"Eurasian security is facing unprecedented challenges," the Foreign Minister was quoted as saying, adding, "We are prepared to respond to all threats looming over the Eurasian continent."

She accused the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) of seeking to contain Russia and criticized South Korea, the United States and Japan for increasing tensions through trilateral cooperation, Yonhap News Agency reported.

"Global security has been significantly shaken today largely due to the actions by the United States. The situation on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia remains unstable," she noted.

Choe claimed that North Korea is witnessing "various military exercises and actions targetting" the country, including "scenarios for the potential use of nuclear weapons." "We now face the threat of nuclear conflict and a threat to the security of our peninsula."

She also quoted North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as saying that the country is "fully committed to maintaining peace and security on the Korean Peninsula and beyond." North Korea is dedicated to preserving its sovereignty and fundamental interests, she added.

"The DPRK government strives to maintain friendly relations with all countries in the name of justice and independence. We are also prepared to contribute to the building of a multipolar world," Belta also quoted Choe as saying. DPRK stands for the official name of North Korea, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Choe departed Pyongyang on Sunday for a two nation-trip. On the first leg of the trip in Moscow the previous day, Choe paid a courtesy call on Russian President Vladimir Putin and the two reaffirmed their will to strengthen bilateral ties.

Choe's overseas trip coincides with South Korea hosting Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation events this week, which US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are scheduled to attend.

As Trump began his Asia swing earlier this week, he repeated calls for a meeting with Kim, but North Korea has remained tight-lipped about the dialogue offer so far.

