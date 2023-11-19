‘Not acceptable’: Israel National Security minister slams war cabinet over fuel supply to Gaza

Tel Aviv, Nov 19 Israel Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir on Sunday lashed out against Israel war cabinet for its decision to supply fuel to Gaza.

The minister who is known for his hardline stands told media persons that the move of the Israel war cabinet comprising of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and Minister without portfolio, Benny Gantz is not acceptable.

He said that with the hostages still in Hamas custody, it is a bad decision to supply fuel to Gaza. “Hamas will use the diesel supplies against Israel,” the minister said.

He asked what U.S will do under the similar conditions, in an obvious reference to Israel budging under U.S pressure.

The minister also told media persons that people must keep guns at home and added that a gun will save a family and an assault rifle will save a neighbourhood.

The minister was denied a place in the war cabinet after the October 7 Hamas attack on the pretext that he was not a soldier.

He has also faced heavy criticism over his position on treatment of prisoners.

