"Not anticipating anything," All-Party Delegation Leader Tharoor on criticisms from Congress

Washington DC [US], June 6 : All-Party Delegation Leader and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that he was not anticipating anything with regards to the criticisms heaped on him by Congress

Tharoor, whenasked him about the statements directed at him from Congress members, said that he will look at them when he reaches back and now it was important to take note of the unity displayed in the All-Party delegation.

"Look, there will be a time for internal discussions when one gets back. I'm not anticipating anything because I've not been told anything directly. All I'm seeing is in the media, and some of it is speculative, but on the whole, my view very much is that we are at the moment facing a situation where the country is united and that unity was very apparent in the delegation," he said.

Tharoor has been facing heat from his own party, the Congress. On May 30, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala has said that Tharoor's recent remarks about surgical strikes, made as leader of all-party delegation, were factually incorrect and that Congress party had only corrected the record by pointing out that the surgical strikes in Pakistan and also at other dens of terrorists "were regularly executed" during Congress-led UPA government to give a befetting reply to terrorists.

He said surgical strikes had been carried out by the armed forces when the Congress-led UPA government was in power.

"Those instances have been detailed in the past by the AICC Communication department. Mr Shashi Tharoor, in his book, has also spoken about these surgical strikes during Congress government. Even former Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh, in the past, spoke about these surgical strikes. Mr Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera have set the record straight. It should not be matter of any acrimony or doubt," Surjewala told ANI.

On June 1, Tharoor underscored the importance of focusing on their mission Operation Sindoor outreach, informing the world about India's anti-terrorism stance and response, while engaging with international counterparts.

When asked for comments on the criticism going on in India, even within his (Congress) party against him, he said, "I think this is a time for us to focus on our mission. Undoubtedly, in a thriving democracy, there are bound to be comments, criticisms. But I think at this point, we can't afford to dwell on it, when we get back to India, no doubt we have a chance to speak to our colleagues, critics, and media there. But right now we're focused on the countries we're coming to and getting the message out to the people here.

A political storm has erupted after Congress MP Jairam Ramesh made a controversial remark stating, "Our MPs are roaming and terrorists are also roaming," prompting a sharp response from BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla, who strongly condemned the statement, calling it "shameful, condemnable, and senseless."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor