Not qualified for the post? Promote higher: IRDAI policy

By IANS | Published: May 16, 2022 01:15 PM2022-05-16T13:15:14+5:302022-05-16T13:25:15+5:30

Chennai, May 16 Not qualified for the post of Chief General Manager in Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority ...

Not qualified for the post? Promote higher: IRDAI policy | Not qualified for the post? Promote higher: IRDAI policy

Not qualified for the post? Promote higher: IRDAI policy

Next

Chennai, May 16 Not qualified for the post of Chief General Manager in Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Insurance regulatory and development authority of indiaInsurance regulatory and development authority of india