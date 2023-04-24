Noted Pak-Canadian columnist Tarek Fatah dies after prolonged illness

Noted Pakistani columnist and author Tarek Fatah, based in Canada, died today after a long-drawn battle with cancer, his daughter, Natasha Fatah, confirmed. He was 73.

“Lion of Punjab. Son of Hindustan. Lover of Canada. Speaker of truth. Fighter for justice. Voice of the down-trodden, underdogs, and the oppressed. Tarek Fatah has passed the baton on... his revolution will continue with all who knew and loved him. Will you join us? 1949-2023," Natasha tweeted.

Fatah was known for his progressive views on Islam and his fiery stance on Pakistan. He often expressed his support to the BJP-led NDA government in India.Born in Pakistan in 1949, Fatah migrated to Canada in the early 1980s and worked as a political activist, journalist and television host in Canada and authored several books.