NSA Ajit Doval to not attend Moscow security meet: Sources

New Delhi [India], May 26 : National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval will not participate in the 13th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues, scheduled to be held in Russia's capital, Moscow, from May 27 to 29, according to sources.

"He is, however, unable to participate in the meeting due to indisposition with a seasonal flu," they said.

They added that NSA Doval looks forward to bilateral engagement with Russia on strategic and security matters at an early date.

Last week, sources had said Ajit Doval was expected to visit Russia this week.

During his visit to St Petersburg last year for the BRICS National Security Advisers' meeting, Doval met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and exchanged a handshake.

In a statement released on Telegram, the Russian Embassy in India had said that during his meeting with NSA Doval, President Putin praised the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia and emphasised the crucial role of security issues in bilateral relations.

"During the conversation, Vladimir Putin noted the successful development of the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia and stressed the importance of security issues in bilateral relations, thanking the Indian side for maintaining dialogue in this area," the statement said.

During the visit, Doval also had a bilateral meeting with Sergei Shoigu, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, on the sidelines of the BRICS NSAs meeting in St Petersburg.

In the statement released on Telegram, the Russian Embassy in India called New Delhi one of Moscow's like-minded partners in the world. During the meeting, attention was particularly paid to the multi-level trust-based political dialogue between Russia and India.

"New Delhi is one of Moscow's main like-minded partners in the world arena, whose friendship has confidently stood the test of time. Our countries are jointly grappling with the challenges of the 21st century, underscored Sergey Shoigu. At the meeting, a wide range of issues of mutual interest were discussed," the Russian Embassy in India said in a statement shared on Telegram.

"Particular attention was paid to the multi-level trust-based political dialogue between Russia and India, built on regular contacts between the leaders. The Secretary of Russia's Security Council separately noted the significance of the bilateral summit held in July," it added.

