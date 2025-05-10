Nuclear option "not on the cards right now", says Pak Defence Minister amid rising tensions between India, Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 10 : Amid escalation of tension between India and Pakistan, Defence Minister of Pakistan, Khwaja Asif said that nuclear option is not on the table, but if a situation arises, the "watchers" would also be affected. He made the remarks to Geo News.

Dawn, citing Geo News, mentioned that the Pak Defence Minister said, "I am telling the world that this is not going to be confined to the region only; it could be a much wider [...] destruction."

"Our options are being reduced considering the situation India is creating," he added.

Sharing details, Dawn reported that he insisted that no meeting of the National Command Authority has been called. The National Command Authority is responsible for making the operational decisions on Pakistan's nuclear weapons.

Tensions have been escalating between Pakistan and India after Pakistan caused a string of actions against India which were effectively responded to by the Indian armed forces.

On Saturday in New Delhi, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri emphasised that the actions being undertaken by Pakistan against India are being seen as "escalatory" and "provocative" in nature. He made the remarks during a press briefing, where proofs of Pakistan's escalatory and provocative actions were provided alongside exposing the lies being peddled by Pakistan.

While speaking to media, the Foreign Secretary said, "Pakistan's actions constituted provocation, escalation. In response India defended and reacted in a responsible and measured fashion."

Addressing a joint press conference by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Defence on Operation Sindoor, Indian Army Colonel Sofiya said that Pakistan's target was India's military infrastructure, LoC, IB and over 26 sites.

"Pakistan used high speed missile at 01:40 AM to try to hit Punjab's airbase station", Col Qureshi said.

She added, "In a condemnable and unprofessional act, Pakistan made the health centre and the schools at the Srinagar, Avantipur and Udhampur Air Force Stations as its targets. Because of this unresponsible act, the intent of Pakistan was yet again seen to target civil infrastructure".

In a decisive response to Pakistan's aggressive actions along the western border and Line of Control (LoC), the Indian Armed Forces on Saturday targeted critical Pakistani military installations, including technical facilities, command and control centres, radar sites, and ammunition strongholds.

Col Qureshi stated that precision strikes were carried out on Pakistani military targets in Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, and Chunian, as well as radar sites at Pasrur and Sialkot aviation bases, using air-launched weapons from Indian fighter aircraft.

She further noted that the precision targeting was done to minimise any collateral damage, reiterating India's commitment to not wanting to escalate the situation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor