OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann arrives in New Delhi for G20 Summit

New Delhi [India], September 8 : Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Secretary-General, Mathias Cormann, on Thursday arrived in India to attend the G20 Summit scheduled to be held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.

OECD is an international organisation that works to build policies for better lives. The organisation aims to shape policies that foster prosperity, equality, opportunity and well-being for all.

It works towards establishing evidence-based international standards and finding solutions to a range of social, economic and environmental challenges.

Meanwhile, the stage is set for the G20 Summit in the national capital at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam.

This is the first time that the G20 Summit is taking place under India’s presidency. The event will be graced by many global leaders and delegates.

Extensive preparations and arrangements have been made for the summit, with the intention of showcasing both India’s soft power as well as modern face.

Formed in 1999, the G20 was formed to maintain global financial stability by incorporating middle-income countries.

India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country. The 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.

A G20 Leaders’ declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the G20 Summit, stating Leaders’ commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings.

The next G20 presidency is going to be taken over by Brazil in 2024, followed by South Africa in 2025.

Meanwhile, in December last year, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant held discussions with the UN Sherpa, Undersecretary General, Li Junhua and Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Sherpa, Andreas Schaal in Udaipur.

During the bilateral discussions, he exchanged views on the need to give a greater voice to Global South and about India's key priorities for the upcoming year, spanning resilient economic growth, climate action and women-led development.

Taking to Twitter, the G20 Sherpa wrote, "Started off my bilateral interactions in Udaipur with a productive exchange of views with UN Sherpa and Under-Secretary-General, Mr Li Junhua. Discussed the need to give a greater voice to Global South and for strengthening the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) agenda."

Kant also had a fruitful discussion with the OECD Sherpa. The two leaders emphasised the need to prioritise inclusive and resilient growth.

"Held discussions with Andreas Schaal, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Sherpa in Udaipur. Emphasised the need to prioritize inclusive and resilient growth and tangible G20 initiatives," Kant posted on his social media account "X" (formerly known as Twitter).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor