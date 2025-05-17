On behalf of UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to Arab Summit in Iraq

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 17 (ANI/ WAM): On behalf of President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, is leading the UAE delegation to the 34th Arab Summit, hosted today by the Republic of Iraq.

The UAE delegation includes Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Ali Mohammed Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs; and Mariam Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt and Permanent Representative to the Arab League. (ANI/ WAM)

