One killed, 11 missing in floods, landslides in Indonesia

Jakarta [Indonesia], December 3 : One person died and 11 others were missing after flash floods and landslides hit Indonesia's North Sumatra province, Xinhua reported, citing officials.

The head of the Search and Rescue Office of the province, Budiono, said that the floods containing mud, big stones and wood came from higher grounds and hit houses and buildings in Simangulampe village of Humbang Hasundutan Regency.

Budiono, in a telephonic conversation with Xinhua, said, "Our personnel found one body today. We are still searching for the 11 other missing persons."

Moreover, heavy machinery equipment has been used to remove mud from the scene where the victims were suspected to be buried, Budiono said, according to Xinhua.

Following the floods, up to 50 families were forced to evacuate as the disaster destroyed 12 houses, including one religious building and one school building, spokesperson for the National Disaster Management Agency Abdul Muhari said.

According to Muhari, heavy downpours had already been flooding the regency before flash floods and landslides happened, reported Xinhua.

Furthermore, seasonal rain from October to March oftentimes causes flooding and landslides in Indonesia, which is an archipelago of 17,000 islands and home to millions of people, who reside in mountainous areas or near fertile flood plains.

