"One of top three incredible results of India's presidency": Brazilian Ambassador Nobrega on admission of African Union in G20

New Delhi [India], November 14 : Brazil's Ambassador to India, Kenneth Felix Haczynski da Nobrega praised India's presidency of the G20, highlighting the African Union's admission as a permanent member as one of the top three incredible achievements.

He further said that the move has significantly enhanced the group's legitimacy, as the African Union represents 55 countries.

On the African Union becoming a member of G-20 under India's presidency, Nobrega told ANI, "I would list it as one of the top three incredible results of your (India's) presidency. You have boosted the group's legitimacy because when you add 55 countries to a group, makes a lot of difference and Brazil on top of that, has invited Angola, Nigeria and Egypt to the summit. We are boosting even more the presence of Africa in this summit."

Ambassador Nobrega's praise for India's presidency highlights the significance of this achievement. Brazil, which currently holds the G20 presidency, has expressed its commitment to continuing India's legacy and working closely with the African Union.

It is pertinent to note that the African Union became the 21st member of the G20 during the New Delhi Summit in 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had advocated for the African Union's inclusion in the grouping.

Elaborating more on the G20, Nobrega said, "We have already had some very good outcome documents. We have managed to negotiate 12 ministerial declarations and among the more concrete results - this idea of connecting the so-called Sherpa track and financial track of the G20 structure has led to the launching of these two task forces I mentioned. The aim of connecting these two tracks is to transform political decisions into implementation of tangible results on the ground."

The African Union's inclusion in the G20 is expected to have far-reaching implications, especially in addressing global challenges that disproportionately affect the continent. Climate change, poverty, and inequality are just a few of the pressing issues that the AU will now have a greater say in addressing.

The Brazilian Ambassador to India also spoke on PM Narendra Modi's visit, Nobrega said that 46 missions from Brazil have visited India in 15 months. "This will be the third visit of the Prime Minister to Brazil. At this time, the visit will take place in times of booming bilateral relations between Brazil and India. Just to give you one figure, in 15 months, we had 46 missions from Brazil coming to India. Business missions, science and technology missions, and most of them are led by high-level officials. So I think the numbers speak for themselves...," Nobrega said.

He further said that during the visit, PM Modi will have a bilateral meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. He further stressed that the G20 Summit will prioritise combating hunger and poverty, fighting climate change and reforming global governance institutions.

Speaking with ANI, Nobrega said, "There's going to be bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Lula at the sidelines of the G-20summit. But our priorities are three - the first is to focus on combating hunger and poverty. The second priority is fighting climate change. We also have launched a task force to fight climate change to mobilize financing, for example, to fight climate change. And the third is the reform of global governance institutions. So these three priorities, they build on the really stunning results of your (India's) G20 presidency."

PM Modi will visit Nigeria on November 16,17 and will travel to Rio De Janeiro during November 18-19 to attend the G20 Summit. He will undertake a state visit to Guyana from November 19 to 21.

