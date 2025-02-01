Over 200 foreign devotees Participate in Maha Kumbh

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 1 : Over 200 foreign devotees took part in the prayers and bhajan kirtans at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on Saturday, lauding the spiritual energy and impeccable organisation of the event.

In conversation with ANI, the diplomats admired the organisation and the spirituality emanating from the venue.

"It's a place where millions of people gather for spiritual reasons to be here, to be who we are as our Atma, as our self. I love it. It's an incredible place where everyone is here for the same purpose. And it's so well organized. These like tent camps that we have with like running water and it's incredible that a city like this pops up out of nowhere and is so well organized and everyone is here for the same reason which is for God, for Brahma, for ourselves and our souls," she said.

"It's beautiful. So being in Hollywood, it's a real passion of mine to bring these teachings to people on set. The way that we work on set traditionally is from a very old paradigm. There's a lot of judgment, and a lot of abuse most of the time, but by bringing the practice of Sanatana Dharma, by bringing these practices of consciousness into Hollywood, it allows everyone who's working behind the scenes to have a better experience, and that makes a better product. So I really believe that we can bring this into Hollywood and transform the world," the diplomat added.

A devotee from New York in the US said he has been to Kumbh several times, and the spirituality in people's eyes is what he liked.

"I came here because I've been to the Kumbh several times. And what I love about being here in India with the Indian people is this delight that's in their eyes, that's in their expression, this knowingness of divinity within themselves. And to be in the energy of all these millions and millions of people chanting the name of God and more than the chanting, the devotion that they embody. I just, to be in that grace is what draws me every time. I have been to at least three Kumbhs. I was in Haridwar. I was here when it was Allahabad before and now I'm here again. This is spectacular- the organization of it and everything seems to be running so smoothly. I love it. Usually, we go into the Ganga and everything washes. All the worries, all the things you're not, just wash, Maata Ganga just clears it for you. And you come out refreshed and alive again," he said.

A devotee from the US who came to Kumbh Mela said that she experienced the love of God by being in the Kumbh. He said that this was his fifth Kumbh in attendance.

"I'm experiencing the love of God, the love of Source, the love of Source Consciousness. It's phenomenal. I mean, a state beyond words. Just pure source consciousness here in this dimension. All of the cosmos just opening, pouring in love and light. Shakti and just expansion of Consciousness. I'm very much looking forward to that, the experience of bathing in Maata Ganga, letting her bless me and dissolve in that light and that consciousness, recharge myself. Chanting some bhajans, receiving darshan and enjoying being alive and being in the ecstasy of love and life. I think it's my fifth Kumbh. And each time the preparation, the organization, everything, it's elevated. Each time better," he told ANI.

A Swiss devotee, Olivier, said that this was her second Kumbh and was amazed to see the energy and joy of Kumbh.

"I'm coming from Switzerland, it's my second Kumbh and it's an amazing experience to be here in proximity to Jagadguru Saima, who is my beloved guru, and to feel the energy and to feel the joy of the Indian people. And for us Westerners, it's a privilege that we can stay here and celebrate all the gods and goddesses together with the Indian people. I love it. I'm in bliss. I like the sadhana, like the chanting practices, breathing practices, stillness, but especially here in the Kumbh, the bhakti, the chanting, 24 hours, it's so inspiring, I feel it in my body, and this is Sanatana Dharma. I didn't practice before joining Sanatana Dharma. It started when I met my beloved guru, Sri Jagatguru Sai Mahalakshmi Devi. And that's when my path began and I had to learn all the steps of Sanatana Dharma in the practice, in the seva practice, in the kindness and the loving, motherly loving energy. I arrived yesterday, so my experience is that we got in very smoothly with the bus. It took us only three hours from Varanasi to here, so it's very good and it's very impressive to see such an amount of people together, so very well organized," he said

An Israeli devotee, Raya, said that she felt alive in MahaKumbh. She said it was her first MahaKumbh. She also chanted mantras here.

"I come from Israel, all the way to Kumbh Mela. It's very special and colourful. The spiritual energy is very, very high. I feel very alive and excited. And yeah, it's a very unique experience. I feel very blessed to be here. This is my first time ever. It's been a dream of mine actually for many years. I feel like it's a fulfilment of a dream. It's my first time. It's actually much more organized and clean than I imagined. I imagined it to be like millions of people on top of each other and it's actually very organized. Like the streets, there are trash cans everywhere, which is very not common in India actually. So yeah, I'm very pleasantly surprised by how, yeah, it's well taken care of. It seems like a lot of care went into it. You can see how millions of people can be together from all over the world. So I wish this spiritual, beautiful, peaceful love and energy will spread out from this special, powerful vortex all over. Om Namah Shivaya. The Maha Mantra. Hari Hari. Hari Krishna. Okay. Hari Krishna. Hari Krishna. Hari Rama. Hari Rama. Rama Rama. Hari Hari," she told ANI.

Triveni Das Maharaj, a devotee from the US, toldthat students from around the world have come to Prayagraj to experience Sanatan dharma. They begin their day with meditation and come together for bhajans.

"Om Jai Jai Saima. Jai Sri Krishna. and coming here to the Kumbha Mela. Today at the Maha Kumbha Mela with our shishya, with our students from around the world, we have people here from Europe, Switzerland, Israel, the United States, and Canada, all together here for the practice of snathan dharma. We begin our day with meditation, with arati. We come together for bhajans, with darshan, with jagatguru saima. As a group will walk down to the Ganga for the snan, for the purification, and come out so charged, so full of energy from being here and having the opportunity to dip and to be together in sadhana. It is a gift, it is a privilege, it is a joy to be together in sadhana and the practices of sanatam dharma here at the Kumbha Mela. For me, when I know this Amrit Snan is coming up, there's this bubbly-ness inside of me because I know the experience is going to be extraordinary. All of the attention there on the Ganga, on the Yamuna, on the Saraswati coming together," he said.

He added that the water is transmitted into consciousness and looks like it is supercharged.

"This is where my name comes from, so I have a special affinity for the Triveni Sangam. And the water becomes supercharged with this amrit, the immortality from the stars that when we dip in it, it's not water anymore. It is transmitted into consciousness where our entire being, our entire consciousness is transformed through the dip into the water. For me, it is a moment beyond time. It is an ancient, timeless, sacred moment of divinity," he said.

Jeevan Das Maharaj, a devotee, said that over 200 students from various parts of the world came to Prayadgraj to take part in the MahaKumbh.

"So we have had over 200 international students come to Maha Kumbh from all over the world. People who are really yearning for that experience of themselves and that experience of divinity that you can only get from the Mahakumbh in the heart of Bharat. We had about 80 students, we had about 120 students take Guru Diksha over the last three weeks from Jagadguru Saima. So countries like Japan, Austria, Belgium, United States, Canada, Chile, Israel, and I think China. people all over the world are searching for some kind of fulfilment, some kind of joy, some kind of juice of life that you're looking for, the country of India, of Bharat, offers us this opportunity through the vessel of Sanatana Dharma, through the vessel of looking within and withdrawing from the senses, to addressing our attachments to the outside world. That's where the true fulfilment lies, and that gateway is through the heart. And that's what this kumbh, this maha kumbh experience provides," he told ANI.

The MahaKumbh Mela (the festival of the sacred pitcher) is anchored in Hindu mythology. It is the world's largest public gathering and collective act of faith. This congregation, primarily, includes Ascetics, Saints, Sadhus, Sadhvis, Kalpvasis and Pilgrims from all walks of life, as per the Maha Kumbh website.

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 that began at Prayagraj on January 13 is set to continue till February 26. The Maha Kumbh is held after every 144 years.

