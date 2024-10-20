Over 70 killed in massive Israeli attack on Gaza's Beit Lahiya, IDF calls number "exaggerated"

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 20 : An Israeli attack on Beit Lahiya in north Gaza has killed as many as 73 people, while many more are feared trapped under rubble, Al Jazeera reported Gaza authorities.

The death toll is expected to rise as rescue efforts continue, Gaza's Government Media Office said.

The situation in northern Gaza remains dire due to a 16-day Israeli military siege that has severed access to essential services like food, water, and medicine in the north of the Gaza Strip.

However, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have expressed doubts over Hamas' claim of 73 deaths in the recent strikes in north Gaza, labelling the figure "exaggerated," the Times of Israel reported.

Oxfam, a non-governmental organization, informed of an attack in the southern Gaza Strip, where four water engineers and workers en route to repair infrastructure were killed near Khan Younis.

Earlier, Israel struck Hezbollah targets in Beirut, Lebanon, in response to the multiple rocket barrages fired by the Lebanese armed group in the northern region of the Jewish state, the Times of Israel reported.

Israel's infantry has also carried out its deepest operation in Lebanon, as per the report.

The latest strikes come after a drone was launched towards Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's house. In response to that, Netanyahu warned Iran's "proxy" Hezbollah for the "grave mistake."

He said the "assassination" attempt will not deter him or Israel from "eliminating" the terrorists and "those who dispatch them."

Two other drones that were fired from Lebanon on Saturday morning were downed by Israel's air defences, triggering sirens in Tel Aviv, according to The Times of Israel report.

In a social media post on X, Netanyahu wrote, "The attempt by Iran's proxy Hezbollah to assassinate me and my wife today was a grave mistake. This will not deter me or the State of Israel from continuing our just war against our enemies in order to secure our future."

Netanyahu further warned Iran, saying, "Anyone who tries to harm Israel's citizens will pay a heavy price."

He asserted that Israel will continue its operations against the terrorists and assured to bring back hostages from Gaza."We will continue to eliminate the terrorists and those who dispatch them. We will bring our hostages home from Gaza. And we will return our citizens who live on our northern border safely to their homes." Netanyahu wrote on X.

"Israel is determined to achieve all our war objectives and change the security reality in our region for generations to come," he added.

